About this show

¡Con Fuego! ("With Fire!") fuses classical Spanish music with flamenco dance and song in an exciting program of new and traditional music. Founded and directed by Aaron Larget-Caplan, ¡Con Fuego! performs as a trio of dance/voice, guitar and cello with artists based in Boston and New York. ¡Con Fuego! blends the subtle beauty of classical music with the fiery passion of flamenco for an unforgettable experience. Classical subtlety and the raw energy of flamenco come together in music by Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, Francisco Tarrega, Joaquin Rodrigo, and Esteban Sanlúcar.