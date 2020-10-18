About this show

Improv legends and Whose Line Is It Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood unleash a wild, comedic ride with Stream of Consciousness, an all-new LIVE improv show via Zoom, where you are in the driver's seat!

This truly interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivate with their whip smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance you won't find anywhere else.