About this show

With an array of the best performers from around the world, Cirque D'Or presents a new generation of Cirque-style show.

The electrifying and mesmerizing Cirque D'Or perform incredible feats of strength and beauty onstage, as well as breathtaking aerial acts.

This award-winning, action-packed spectacle delivers incredible talent beyond your wildest imagination and is a thrill-a-minute spectacle. Perfect for the entire family, Cirque D'Or includes beautiful costumes, dynamic sound and lighting, and a cast of world-champion acrobats, contortionists, and aerial artists.