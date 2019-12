About this show

Cinderella is the classic story of a young woman whose good heart transports her from rags to royalty. This production, featuring a witty script and over a dozen lavishly costumed marionettes, is a Tanglewood Marionettes masterpiece. All of your favorite characters are here, from gentle Cinderella and the charming Prince, to the bumptious stepsisters and the magical Fairy Godmother. This telling is based on the original beloved tale, with a few unexpected surprises!