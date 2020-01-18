About this show

Don't miss the chance to be a part of Matt Roberts's one-of-a-kind, interactive magic show! Frequently recognized as "that guy from TV" having hosted Wal-Mart's major ad campaign in over a dozen commercials and earning two Emmy Award nominations for his work on PBS, Roberts is first and foremost a live performer with an unforgettable comedy magic show. You will be astonished as solid objects vanish, change size, and pass through each other right before your very eyes! Children and adults of all ages will be in hysterics as audience members become stars of the show. You'll even learn how to do a magic trick yourself and receive a free autograph after the amazing finale! Always a popular attraction, get your tickets today before they all disappear...