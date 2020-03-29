About this show

Celtic Woman is thrilled to be celebrating 15 phenomenal years of music making. Feel the embrace of breathtaking music that transports you from your theater seat straight to Ireland. Celebration brings together your very favorite songs from the journey so far, songs that have created an incredible bond with audiences all over the world, from the siren call of "Orinoco Flow" to the playful energy of "Teir Abhaile Riu." Rejoice through the lilt of the fiddle and the beat of the drum. Experience the power of the uplifting anthems of "You Raise Me Up" and the soaring harmonies of "Danny Boy." The fully staged Celebration tour features four fantastic Celtic Woman soloists — Mairéad Carlin, Éabha McMahon, Megan Walsh and Tara McNeill — plus a stunning band, two pipers, two drummers, traditional step dancers, and backing vocalists.