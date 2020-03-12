About this show

Boston Ballet's 2019-20 season continues with Carmen, a showcase of works by Jorma Elo, George Balanchine, and Helen Pickett that explore the many facets of femininity.

Jorma Elo's Carmen updates the fiery Spanish antiheroine of stage and screen for the 21st century and navigates the timeless dynamics of passion, jealousy, and betrayal.

George Balanchine's Serenade, famously born of the challenge to create a piece for fledgling ballerinas upon his arrival in the United States, paints intricate scenes set against an unforgettable blue palette and gorgeous Tchaikovsky score.

Helen Pickett's Tsukiyo, a seductive and intimate duet based on the Japanese fable "The Woodcutter's Daughter," returns to the stage where it premiered. It is paired with her high-octane work Petal, which comes to Boston for the first time.