About this show

Critics, fans, and fellow comedians agree, Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country, with Vanity Fair calling Brian "the funniest stand-up alive" and Entertainment Weekly calling him "your favorite comedian's favorite comedian." Having built his 30-plus-year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian's nonstop tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments, a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.