About this show

Founded in 2018 by Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Boston Dance Theater (BDT) is a Boston-based contemporary dance company codirected by Stinnett and award-winning Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili. BDT showcases the talents of Boston-based dancers and presents works by acclaimed choreographers. This fall BDT will perform repertory selections by the company's current artistic collaborators.

