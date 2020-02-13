About this show

Bedroom Farce is one of Sir Alan Ayckbourn's key Broadway successes — a delightful "farce of marital misunderstanding that gives unfailing pleasure to those in search of nothing more than a good laugh" (Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal). Written in 1975, the funny and truthful story occurs during a single night, when a highly strung self-absorbed couple wreak havoc in the bedrooms of three other couples. The farce in this play relies upon the comedy of character, sprinkled with a good dash of slapstick. As foolish as these characters can be, Ayckbourn gives us warm and lovable human beings with a lovely lightness of touch.