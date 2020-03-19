About this show

The soldiers came home to a new America and made music that inspired the nation.

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.