About this show

The nation's most notoriously successful and would-be presidential assassins inspire each other to dreadful acts in this Tony Award-winning sensation. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, Sondheim's revue-style exposé bends time and space to reveal the underbelly of the American Dream and the country's culture of celebrity. Don't miss this audacious and alarmingly funny experience from the master of the modern American musical (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods).