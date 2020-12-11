About this show

In response to the challenges and realities of 2020, Cambodian Living Arts and ArtsEmerson are presenting Arts & Healing: Bangsokol Virtual Festival from December 11th to December 20th. The program is inspired by the groundbreaking multi-disciplinary production, Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia, which seeks to honor victims of violence and explore the healing, hope and resilience of survivors.

Through this two-week series of online performances, talks and film screenings, artists, audiences, and leading cultural organizations from around the world will revisit the making of the production and reflect on what this work and this project has meant to them. The festival culminates with two brand new music and dance performances created exclusively for the festival.