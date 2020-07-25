About this show

Apollinaire Theatre has taken on the challenge of creating an original operetta every week for three weeks. These three original works will be based on the lives of local Chelsea residents who have been nominated by Chelsea's leading Community Organizations. Firsthand interviews with these intriguing individuals will provide the basis for creating a multidisciplinary Zoom-play about their life and work. Join us for this celebration of our wondrous, unique and inspiring community!

July 25: GreenRoots – Grace Muwina August 1: The Neighborhood Developers – Terry & Joe Englen August 8th : The Chelsea Collaborative – Jessica L. Armijo

Chelsea People will stream live on Saturdays, July 25, August 1, and August 8 for FREE! Participants are welcome to begin gathering online at 7:30 pm for pre-show programming with the show itself beginning promptly at 8:00 pm.

All performances will be presented with simultaneous Spanish/English interpretation.