About this show

The Musical Theater Club at Berklee presents And the World Goes 'Round, a stunning revue of the songbook from the Tony Award-winning team of Kander and Ebb.

From Cabaret to Chicago, this nonstop hit parade features unforgettable gems such as "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theater. Filled with humor, romance, drama, and melody, the performance is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.