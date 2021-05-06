About this show

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical, Anastasia, is on a journey to Worcester at last!

From the Tony® Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic "Ragtime," this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics).