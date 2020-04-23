About this show

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more?

Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production.

In postwar Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shopgirl with her own secret, and realizes he is not her only suitor.

Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."

Generously sponsored by Commerce Bank, a division of Berkshire Bank.