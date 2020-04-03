About this show

This award-winning new musical adapted from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass transports us on a fantastical adventure as Alice, relying on her quick wit and big heart, learns the customs of the distorted new world she lands in. Will Alice be able to hold on to her idealism and dreams or be crushed by the pressure to fit in and conform? Children will find the story magical and enchanting while an older audience may find it more poignant and whimsical.