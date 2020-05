About this show

Award-winning musician and past CRASHFEST artist Albino Mbie will be performing a free live-streamed performance from his couch to yours. The Mozambique-born Berklee grad creates a unique Afro-Pop and Moz-Jazz sound that incorporates sounds from Mozambique, the U.S., and around the world. Find a comfy seat in the house and tune into our Facebook page on #GivingTuesdayNow, May 5, at 8pm.