About this show

Sherri Rosen-Mason, head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, is intent on diversifying the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's headmaster, she's been largely successful. But when the couple's only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, progressive values and self-interest collide with shocking results. This biting comedy-drama by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other explodes the ideals and contradictions of "liberal" white America.