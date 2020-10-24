About this show

Get into the Halloween spirit and spend the evening with one of the Sanderson sisters. Join actress Kathy Najimy live via Zoom for a moderated discussion and Q&A featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of the classic Halloween movie, "Hocus Pocus."

With a VIP option providing an opportunity for one-on-one, video chats with Kathy, this streaming event adds a unique twist to the Halloween tradition. Come in a costume or not, join solo or with a group. However you choose to experience this Holiday treat, this is one spooktacular celebration that you won't want to miss.