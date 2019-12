About this show

This Tony Award-winning Best Musical follows the hilarious adventures of Monty Navarro, eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, as he sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm ... and a dash of murder. Of course, all will be worth it if he can slay his way into Highhurst Castle. And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.

Book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman. Music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.