About this show

The Company Theatre is proud to bring back a joyous South Shore holiday tradition, our signature production of Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Three spirits visit the miserly Scrooge on Christmas Eve and whisk him away on a journey through memories of his past and glimpses of his future. In one haunted evening, Scrooge sees the error of his ways and repents just in time for a glorious Christmas morning. Charming storybook sets, ghostly special effects, and beautiful holiday music conjure up new holiday merriment for theater-goers young and young at heart.