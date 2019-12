About this show

Immerse yourself in the swirling spectacle of London's yesteryear and present day as we propel you through Ebenezer Scrooge's famous journey. See this tale like never before–resurrected by intimate storytelling, hilarious puppetry, lively music, and jovial dancing! This theater-in-the-round adaptation of Dickens' 1843 classic showcases vibrant performers and heartfelt holiday cheer.