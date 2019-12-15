About this show

Jeremy Lawrence returns for his final year as Scrooge!

Celebrate the holiday season with New England's largest production of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. You know the story and love the message, but you'll never see another Christmas Carol like this!

Adapted by president and CEO Troy Siebels and featuring the mighty Wurlitzer organ, our 12th annual production is set with timeless music, colorful costumes, and spectacular lighting and scenery. New and returning cast members tell the tale of curmudgeonly miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Jeremy Lawrence from TV's Blacklist), who is visited by the Spirits of Christmases Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Generously sponsored by Assumption College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts