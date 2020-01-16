About this show

Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri has teamed up with Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, and Tony Award nominee Sergio Trujillo to create this streetwise musical based on Palminteri's true life story.

A Bronx Tale, Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies), A Bronx Tale is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family.

