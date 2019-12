About this show

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical takes us through Donna Summer's tumultuous life, tempestuous loves and mega-watt musical hits. Spend the night in her electrifying universe.