About this show

Welcome to the original "Sin City." Vienna's puritanical new leader is cracking down on crimes against morality, and a novice nun holds her brother's fate in her hands when he is condemned to die for a youthful indiscretion. She begs for mercy, and the new sheriff in town is willing to grant it…for a price. In the face of his shocking quid pro quo, Isabella won't go down without a fight. But can virtue triumph over vice?