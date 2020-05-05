About this show

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical."