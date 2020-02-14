About this show

At long last, Kander & Ebb's legendary and award-winning musical comes to the Milburn Stone Theatre. In Roaring Twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. Winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, this sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.