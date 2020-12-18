About this show

Join a merry and heartfelt band of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company favorites, company members, and Baltimoreans who join together to celebrate the holiday spirit through song, story, and spoken word. Featuring songs from past productions of A Christmas Carol; readings of poems and stories like Longfellow's "Christmas Bells," "Winter" by William Shakespeare, and "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore; PLUS a special arrangement of "Silent Night," performed by members of the CSC Veterans Ensemble, Olive Branch & Laurel Crown.

WHEN and WHERE: BE MERRY! MAKE HOLIDAY! streams live on Facebook Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8pm - 8:45pm

TICKETS: No tickets needed! This event is available free online.

LINK: http://chesshakes.com/be-merry-make-holiday-fb