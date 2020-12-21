About this show

Adapted from Charles Dickens's classic novella by Ian Gallanar, Founding Artistic Director of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, the beloved tale unfolds in Victorian Baltimore's familiar neighborhoods, including Fells Point and Mount Vernon. In story and song, this original adaptation celebrates Baltimore charm and Chesapeake culture. Resident Company Member Gregory Burgess returns for the sixth year as the grumpy miser whose cold, stingy heart must thaw if he wishes to save the life of the ailing Tiny Tim—and Christmas!

WHEN and WHERE: A Christmas Carol streams live on Facebook Monday, December 21, 2020 at 8:00pm-9:30pm

TICKETS: No tickets needed! This event is available free online.

LINK: http://chesshakes.com/a-christmas-carol-live-reading