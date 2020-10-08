About this show

Performance of a new short play followed by a Q&A with the artists.

Oct. 8, 3:00pm PT / 6:00 ET - on Skylight LIVE virtual event

HER AND ME AGAINST THE WORLD *

- written and performed by: Roger Q. Mason



*

