About this show

Performance of a new short play followed by a Q&A with the artists.



You many need to CLICK ON THE DATE to activate ticket selection.



Oct. 22, 3:00pm PT / 6:00 ET - on Skylight LIVE virtual event



CORPSES & CHUPACABRAS

- written and performed by: Tylre Synclair





*Reservation required (use ticketing). Limited to 1 per patron



IMPORTANT: Your streaming link is in your Ticket Confirmation. (Confirmation usually arrives within a few minutes. Don't see it? Check your Spam Folder.)



Want a reminder? You must check the box to receive emails from Skylight (final reservation screen). The reminder email goes out 1 hour before the event.



Please consider making a donation of $1 or more to ensure that Skylight Theatre will be there for everyone, not just a select few.



DONATE NOW﻿