Performance of a new short play followed by a Q&A with the artists.
You many need to CLICK ON THE DATE to activate ticket selection.
Oct. 22, 3:00pm PT / 6:00 ET - on Skylight LIVE virtual event
CORPSES & CHUPACABRAS
- written and performed by: Tylre Synclair
*Reservation required (use ticketing). Limited to 1 per patron
IMPORTANT: Your streaming link is in your Ticket Confirmation. (Confirmation usually arrives within a few minutes. Don't see it? Check your Spam Folder.)
Want a reminder? You must check the box to receive emails from Skylight (final reservation screen). The reminder email goes out 1 hour before the event.
Please consider making a donation of $1 or more to ensure that Skylight Theatre will be there for everyone, not just a select few.
DONATE NOW