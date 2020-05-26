Inspired by the beloved films of the same name, Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as it follows a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, the intrepid Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score — including the popular songs "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December" from the animated film — Anastasia is a spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.