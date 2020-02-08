TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Winter Block Party is back! Join Vocalo, Young Chicago Authors, and WBEZ for Winter Block Party 2020: We the People.

Winter Block Party celebrates hip-hop's ability to connect people across generations and highlights the multifaceted culture of Chicago hip-hop through a variety of media — dance, poetry, music, and live art.

The takeover starts at noon in Metro and Smartbar. Guests can take part in the fun including a dance workshop, face painting, rap and break-dance battles, pop-up barber shop, turntable showcase, local artist market, and much more. The event is free and features a live Vocalo Radio broadcast.

This year's theme celebrates the power of community. Through programming, we aim to inspire attendees to learn more about civic engagement opportunities in their communities.

Show Details

  • Running Time:10hr (0 intermissions)
  • Dates:One Night Only:
  • Location:
    Metro, Chicago