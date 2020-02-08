About this show

Winter Block Party is back! Join Vocalo, Young Chicago Authors, and WBEZ for Winter Block Party 2020: We the People.

Winter Block Party celebrates hip-hop's ability to connect people across generations and highlights the multifaceted culture of Chicago hip-hop through a variety of media — dance, poetry, music, and live art.

The takeover starts at noon in Metro and Smartbar. Guests can take part in the fun including a dance workshop, face painting, rap and break-dance battles, pop-up barber shop, turntable showcase, local artist market, and much more. The event is free and features a live Vocalo Radio broadcast.

This year's theme celebrates the power of community. Through programming, we aim to inspire attendees to learn more about civic engagement opportunities in their communities.