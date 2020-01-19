About this show

We Met at Nine is a quarterly storytelling show at Chicago's Laugh Out Loud Theater involving true stories told by pairs. Each show features five pairs (partners, parent and child, coworkers, siblings, best friends, exes). Stories might be about a first date, an ill-fated road trip, a science fair experiment gone awry — whatever memory speaks to both parties. The name of the show comes from the Lerner & Loewe song "I Remember It Well," where an old married couple go back and forth, each recalling their first date very differently.