About this show

Discover the secrets of your favorite neighborhood or museum on a Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunt. You won't be collecting objects (put back that statue!) but searching for answers to tricky and humorous questions. Popular hunts include the Murder at the Art Museum Scavenger Hunt at the Art Institute, the Field of Screams Murder Mystery Scavenger Hunt at the Field Museum, the "Starring the Loop" Movie Locations Scavenger Hunt, plus many others. In addition to public hunts, Watson Adventures offers corporate and private scavenger hunts.