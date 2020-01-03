About this show

"A wise, warm and quite wonderful play." — Chicago Tribune

Voice of Good Hope, by City Lit's resident playwright Kristine Thatcher, is a dramatic portrait of Barbara Jordan, the first African-American congresswoman to be elected from the Deep South. The play follows Jordan from her childhood in Houston's Fifth Ward through her receiving the Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton, and deals with her pivotal role on the House Judiciary Committee during its hearings concerning the possible impeachment of President Richard Nixon, her complex political relationship with Texas power broker Robert Strauss, her struggle with muscular dystrophy, and her 20-year relationship with Nancy Earl, her companion and occasional speechwriter, and ultimately her caregiver.