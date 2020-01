About this show

Mr. Green, an elderly, retired dry cleaner, wanders into New York traffic and is almost hit by a car driven by Ross Gardiner, a young executive. Gardiner is given community service as a result and must visit the recent widower once a week for six months. This comedy about two men who do not want to be in the same room together becomes a gripping and moving drama as they get to know each other, come to care about each other, and open old wounds they've been hiding and nursing for years.