About this show

Ruth Page is proud to announce Visions: A Nutcracker Experience. Chicago's oldest Nutcracker tradition is transformed into a one-of-a-kind, socially distant immersive experience at the historic 1927 Ruth Page Center for the Arts located in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Guests of Visions, in limited size groups, will be whisked away for an experience like no other as The Nutcracker comes to life across five floors! Suspend reality and join the Stahlbaum's at their holiday gathering. Experience Clara's dreams of sugar plums, rogue bon bons, impish peppermints, and a battle with the Mouse King. Peek into the Land of Snow and Kingdom of Sweets to see the Sugar Plum Fairy dance with her prince. Experience The Ruth Page Center transformed into an immersive and stunning holiday spectacle. Visions: A Nutcracker Experience gives everyone a chance to see The Ruth Page Center for the Arts as never before and an opportunity to celebrate the season in a whole new way.