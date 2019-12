About this show

It's 1983 in Chicago and it's do-or-die for Verböten — a band that is made up of outsider teens with seriously complex home lives. As they gear up for a show at the Cubby Bear that is sure to change their lives forever, can they keep their parents from destroying the fabric of their self-made punk rock family? With lyrics and music by Verböten's original guitarist, Jason Narducy (Split Single, Superchunk, Bob Mould), Verböten is inspired by the true story of Chicago's own young punks.