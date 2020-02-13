About this show

Join singer/ pianist/ music director Mick Archer and the Mick Archer Trio as they present a night of spoofing Valentine's Day with seven of Chicago's best singers. Featuring Pete Berwick, Lori Brittin, Tarree Collins, Lynette Foss, Lynne Jordan, Robert Rodi, and Anne Smith. Songs include: You've Lost That Loving Feeling, I Will Survive, It's Too Late, Total Eclipse of the Heart, It Ain't Me Babe, Achy Breaky Heart, I Fall To Pieces, All My Exex Live In Texas, But Not For Me, One For My Baby, These Boots Are Made For Walking and many more.