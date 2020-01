About this show

Universal Sound, hosted by Vincent Greco, is a storytelling event that is part curated and part open mic, designed for people to tell their stories their way. It is sponsored by Voice Power Chicago on the first Friday of every month at the Flat Iron Arts Building in Wicker Park. The January 10 performance features Rachel Silvert, Megan Richards, and Maria Kostas, and the January 18 performance features Jordy Williams, Victoria Montalbano, and Bridget Schank.