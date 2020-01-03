About this show

Mike Toomey takes you on a journey back into '60s and '70s TV Land. Mike Toomey's TV & Me is a must-see for those of the TV generation. In the show, Mike relates how his childhood television-watching has shaped his adult life, while sharing his unique observations about his favorite programs and their characters. This multimedia presentation features over 300 slides and sound bytes plus Toomey's dead-on impersonations of your favorite TV celebrities. The LA Times calls TV & Me "hilarious!" and the Chicago Tribune proclaims Mike Toomey "one of the funniest and most talented performers ever to work in Chicago"!