About this show

The unmistakable sound of taiko (Japanese drums), typically heard only at seasonal festivals and temples in Japan, is elevated to a new level on the Metropolis stage.

Celebrating over two decades of artist-directed performance, Tsukasa Taiko brings together professional contemporary and classical performers alongside enduring community members to produce one of the most authentic taiko drumming concerts in the Midwest. The melodic depths of the taiko ensemble performance are explored by multigenerational ensemble Tsukasa Taiko, using original compositions and arrangements from a broad range of musical styles including: ozashiki (geisha chamber music), Nihonbuyou (classical Japanese dance), ohayashi (classical/folk/theater music), and matsuri taiko (festival music).