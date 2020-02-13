About this show

In a society that seems increasingly plagued by senseless violence, Shakespeare's bloodiest play, Titus Andronicus, feels increasingly germane. When Titus returns home from a 10-year war against the Goths with their queen as his prisoner, a bloody cycle of violence ensues across familial and political lines. Is revenge ever justifiable? What if there is no justice? These questions remain surprisingly relevant some 400 years later. Titus Andronicus explores the impact of vengeance across the intersections of family, power and race.