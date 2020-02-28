About this show

World-premiere adaptation of Thirteen Days by Robert F. Kennedy, his memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis. On October 16, 1962, Soviet missiles carrying nuclear warheads aimed at the United States were discovered in Cuba. For 13 days, President John Kennedy maneuvered his way through conflicting counsel from his advisers, some of whom urged military action likely to start World War III; ambiguous and sometimes deceitful information from the Soviet Union's representatives; and ever-shifting facts on the ground. City Lit's script will include excerpts from now-public transcripts of JFK's strategy sessions during the two weeks the world came its closest to nuclear war. As with City Lit's acclaimed production of J.B., all the roles in Thirteen Days will be played by a diverse ensemble of women.