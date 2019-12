About this show

After a devastating water shortage and war, Samira and Greta have made a life for themselves and their son, Kalil, in a clearing in the woods. When Kalil returns home one day without their water rations, Samira and Greta find themselves in conflict with the local political leader. Set in a tense segregated society, Thirst is a complex look at family and love in wartime. C.A. Johnson explores the politics of race and redefines community in this fierce postapocalyptic story.