About this show

The Vagina Monologues is an award-winning play based on V-Day founder, playwright, performer, and activist Eve Ensler's interviews with more than 200 people with vaginas. With humor and grace, the piece celebrates sexuality and strength. Through the play, and the liberation of this one word, countless people with vaginas throughout the world have taken control of their bodies and their lives. For more than 20 years, The Vagina Monologues has given voice to experiences and feelings not previously exposed in public, and calls upon us to continue to fight for equal rights and legal recognition across the world. Join us for a staged reading of this imperative work and hear the voices of these brave individuals. Please note, The Vagina Monologues contains adult themes and language. Parental discretion is advised.